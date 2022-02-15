2 clear trends we’re seeing with Bristol City at the moment – Do you agree?

Bristol City have been left in 17th place in the Championship following their defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Andreas Weimann’s goal had put the visitors in front, but opponents Swansea City rallied to take the three points with a 3-1 scoreline.

Goals from Michael Obafemi, Cyrus Christie and Joel Piroe overturned City’s half-time lead.

Nigel Pearson’s side are now 12 points adrift of the play-off places, with only 14 games to go.

City have also played more games than the teams around them in the table, meaning the only way is down for the moment, as teams catch up over the next few weeks.

Here we take a look at TWO clear trends we’re seeing with Bristol City at the moment…

Andreas Weimann’s importance

The Austrian striker has scored 15 league goals for the side this season, almost double the next best.

Chris Martin has eight goals, including one from the penalty spot, and no one else has greater than five goals to their name.

Weimann also has five assists this season, with Antoine Semenyo bringing a great supply of creativity to the team.

Those goals and assists have been vital in keeping City away from being dragged into a relegation fight.

Pearson’s side will need an able deputy who can contribute just as much if they have the ambition of climbing the table next season.

Giving up results

Over the last 10 league games, Bristol City have taken the lead six times and not held onto it.

Of those six times, four have come in the form of defeat.

That is a lot of dropped points to throw away from winning positions and is a big reason why the side are so cut adrift of the top six.

One of those defeats came in the form of a 1-0 lead against Fulham becoming a 6-2 defeat, which was humiliating for the club.

In those 10 games, City have also conceded 25 goals. An average of 2.5 goals conceded per game is not the kind of defence that earns promotion.

In fact, in those 10 games, The Robins conceded at least twice on nine occasions. The sole game in which they did not, they conceded one to Reading, whose form as of late has been pitiful.

This needs to be sorted out soon, otherwise City will continue to struggle for wins.