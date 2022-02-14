2 clear trends we’re seeing with Birmingham City at the moment – Do you agree?

After making some exciting signings during the January transfer window, things may finally be looking up for Birmingham City.

The Blues have struggled massively at times this season, but the additions of the likes of Lyle Taylor and Juninho Bacuna may prove to be a turning point in the 2021-22 campaign.

Their may be protests by supporters against the club’s owners, but the recruitment done last month seems to have done some good.

Following a very convincing 3-0 win over Luton Town at the weekend, let’s look at two clear trends we are seeing regarding Lee Bowyer’s side in recent weeks.

Quiz: Can you name which club Birmingham City signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Ivan Sunjic Dinamo Zagreb Rijeka Hajduk Split Dynamo Kyiv

More attacking creativity

There have been times during the season that Birmingham have really struggled to create chances – they average 9.94 shots per game but only average three of those on target (stats via Wyscout).

But in their last seven matches, the Blues have trumped their average shots on target number five times, which shows that they are getting far more creative in and around the 18-yard box.

Their highest number of shots on targets in that period is six on target against Fulham – although they did lose that match 6-2 it was still promising on an attacking front.

The additions of Taylor, Bacuna and Onel Hernandez will have helped and when Troy Deeney returns that average number may go up.

Less possession than their opponents

Birmingham’s average match possession during a Championship game this season is 46.37 per cent, and the trends and records in recent weeks show that the Blues are having less of the ball than their opponents.

There is only one league match in 2022 so far that they’ve dominated and that was against QPR, where Bowyer’s team had over 63 per cent of the possession, but the last few games have seen them go back to normal.

The last five Championship fixtures have all seen Birmingham have fewer possession that their opposition, ranging from the 41 per cent mark to 49.44.

Bowyer’s side may start controlling games more now they have the likes of Bacuna in the side and with another ball-player in Taylor Richards soon to be ready for action, we could start to see Birmingham have more of the ball.