2 clear trends we’re seeing with Barnsley at the moment – Do you agree?

Barnsley have endured a desperately difficult season in the Championship in failing to back up their fifth placed finish in 2020/21.

Poya Asbaghi would have been very relieved to pick up his first league win in the dugout on Saturday against Queens Park Rangers.

Now level with Markus Schopp and Joseph Laumann with one league to their name, with them all coming at Oakwell coincidentally.

The Swede’s next challenge will be to take maximum points on the road as Barnsley try to reduce the five point gap between themselves and safety.

As we edge towards the business end of the season we have taken a look at two clear trends we’re seeing with Barnsley…

Toothless going forward

It really is a sad state of affairs at the top of the pitch.

Asbaghi has seemingly looked to shore the Tykes up defensively to provide a firmer base before looking to be more expansive in the final third.

However, in doing that their attacking process has fallen through the floor and the goals have dried up severely.

Barnsley have not scored more than a single goal in any of their last 15 league outings, meaning that they would have had to keep a clean sheet to stand a chance of winning the game.

They had a Domingos Quina screamer to thank for the victory on Saturday, something that will not occur in every game, it is unsustainable for them to be this weak in the final third and have any chance of staying up.

Gradually settled system

It appears that Asbaghi is beginning to settle on a three at the back system to get the most out of the squad at his disposal.

In 15 games in charge the 36-year-old has deployed a back four seven times and a three in defence eight, including in the club’s last four league outings.

It is no surprise to see him chopping and changing clambering for a winning formula, hopefully after the QPR triumph Barnsley can settle down and start building for next season in Asbaghi’s current preferred 3-5-2 system.