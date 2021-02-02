2 Charlton players who may be disappointed not to have left in the January transfer window: Opinion

Charlton Athletic had a busy window and Lee Bowyer will feel his squad is now capable of really motoring on in the challenge for the promotion places.

The Addicks made some good signings with the likes of Jayden Stockley and Liam Millar coming in and now it’s all about kicking on for the rest of the campaign.

We also saw some late exits in the month with Marcus Maddison and Jonny Williams among those to leave but who else might feel they would have been better off with an exit of some sort?

We take a look…

James Vennings

Young midfielder James Vennings might have thought a loan deal would come about for him.

Charlton have some decent options in midfield with the likes of Matt Smith joining and though Maddison and Williams have left, the youngster is still low down on the pecking order.

Charlton obviously don’t want to leave themselves short, though, and so Vennings will need to support the first-team if he is called upon.

Wassim Aouachria

Wassim Aouachria scored on his professional debut for the club in the EFL Trophy earlier this season but is naturally behind the first-team attackers at Charlton.

The Addicks shuffled their forward options with Stockley, Ronnie Schwartz and Millar coming in whilst the likes of Omar Bogle and Paul Smyth have left.

Aouachria, though, will remain involved with the development side and Charlton may think that is for the best rather than sending him out on loan for now.