2 Charlton Athletic youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Charlton Athletic pride themselves on creating a pathway for younger players to reach the first team and they have produced a number of exciting players for the EFL pyramid and the Premier League in recent years.

Ademola Lookman, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Karlan Grant and Joe Aribo, though the latter was picked up from Staines Town, all made their name at Charlton before moving to higher places in a short space of time, and Addicks supporters will be hoping that a similar crop can emerge to haul them out of League One in the not too distant future.

The likes of Lucas Ness, Charlie Barker and Charles Clayden are currently on loan in non-league, while Deji Elerewe has recently returned from a spell at Wealdstone.

There are some other players on the fringes of the first team squad who may benefit from temporary moves away from the club in the second half of the season.

Here, we have taken a look at two Charlton youngsters who could do with a loan move in January…

Richard Chin

Richard Chin has been playing left back, despite being right-footed, for the first team from time to time this season, and should a left footed left back arrive in January, his first team minutes will be limited.

Quiz:

1 of 19 Charlton Athletic sold Josh Davison to which League Two team? Colchester United AFC Wimbledon Harrogate Town Hartlepool United

The versatile 20-year-old has shown a lot of potential, and has gained the trust of Ben Garner, but will want senior minutes to continue his development in the second half of the campaign.

If a left back does not arrive, then Chin may remain in the first team squad as a backup to Steven Sessegnon at left back, but a loan move may prove more beneficial for his development.

The National League would likely be the level that Charlton send him out to.

Aaron Henry

Henry is one of the most exciting players to come out of the youth setup in recent years, but a surplus of central midfield options will make it tough for the 19-year-old to see regular League One action.

The deep lying midfielder may be ready to play in League Two in the second half of the season on a regular basis after impressing in the National League with Wealdstone last term, making Gillingham, Sutton United, AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient potential options geographically.