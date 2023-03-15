2 Charlton Athletic youngsters that could be ones to watch in the 2023/24 season

Charlton Athletic have produced some exciting talents over the years and there are several exciting individuals currently progressing at the League One club at present.

The likes of Miles Leaburn and Tyreece Campbell are current examples of academy graduates who have impressed on the first-team stage this season and you get the feeling that there is more to come with Dean Holden in charge.

With the Addicks sitting in 12th place at the moment, 18 points below the top-six places and 12 points above the League One drop zone, there could be potential for even more opportunities for rising talent at The Valley.

Here, we take a look at two promising talents at Charlton who break through and impress for the London club next season…

Aaron Henry

Aaron Henry is a technically-gifted midfielder who has been deployed from the bench at League One level a few times this season, whilst he also played a full 90 against Oxford United late last year.

The 19-year-old embarked on a loan spell with National League club Wealdstone for the second half of last season, appearing 20 times and scoring two goals, with both of them being free kicks.

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 22 players from?

1 of 22 Ronnie Schwartz Molde Copenhagen Midtjylland Toulouse

A player that has an incredibly high potential, and operating under a manager who is not afraid to hand responsibilities to the more youthful members of his squad, it would be no surprise if Henry sees even more game time next season.

Henry was also capped by England at U16 level and has proven to be a fantastic talent with an incredibly high ceiling.

Richard Chin

Richard Chin is another player who has been handed some minutes this season but there could be a real opportunity to kick on during pre-season and into the new campaign.

The 20-year-old, who has emerged as a source of versatility both when he has been given minutes at first-team level and within the club’s youth team set up, has featured just once since the arrival of Holden.

Another technically-gifted individual, Chin arrived at the League One club at the age of six and has progressed at an exciting rate ever since.

Making his League One debut earlier in the campaign, Chin became the first player of Malaysian heritage to play in England’s third tier.

A certain talent who can operate in multiple positions, there is scope for Chin to be afforded even more opportunities next season when ambitions at The Valley will be high.