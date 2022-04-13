2 Charlton Athletic youngsters Johnnie Jackson could hand a chance to v Morecambe

Johnnie Jackson remains intent on finishing the season strongly with Charlton Athletic, but may have some opportunities to blood younger players in the final few games.

The Addicks host relegation-battling Morecambe on Friday in hoping to make it five wins in seven and build on their impressive 1-0 victory over Rotherham United last weekend.

Charlton have produced a lot of talented younger players for their first team in recent years and the end of season feel may see some fresh faces involved in the matchday squads to come.

Here, we have taken a look at two youngsters Jackson could hand a chance to v Morecambe…

Miles Leaburn

Son of former striker Carl and club employee Tracey, Miles Leaburn has recently burst into the U23 ranks after a strong season with the club’s U18s.

Leaburn, 18, was in the squad, but did not make the bench, at the New York Stadium on Saturday, suggesting that he could push for a senior debut between now and the end of the season.

Daniel Kanu and Tyreece Campbell have shown the way in the last few months, and Leaburn could be the latest to brush shoulders with the club’s first team players this weekend.

Nazir Bakrin

Also in the squad, but not on the bench, in Charlton’s 1-0 win in South Yorkshire at the weekend was centre back Nazir Bakrin.

With Deji Elerewe, Ben Purrington and Sam Lavelle injured and Ryan Inniss suspended, the 19-year-old could push for a league debut before the season is out.

Bakrin played two full matches in the group stage of the Papa John’s Trophy this season, and demonstrated a lot of potential as a ball playing centre back.

Bakrin appears to have pushed ahead of fellow U23s defender Charlie Barker in the pecking order, despite the latter earning a handful of first team opportunities under Lee Bowyer last season.

Jackson’s three at the back weapon of choice, naturally creates more space in a squad for a centre back and that works in Bakrin’s favour, a start seems unlikely between now and the end of the season but a substitute appearance could materialise if he makes the bench on Friday.