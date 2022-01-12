2 Charlton Athletic transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

Charlton Athletic are in the midst of their first transfer window with Johnnie Jackson as the club’s manager.

The club waited until the dying embers of the summer window to bolster the squad and seem to be operating similarly this month.

The Addicks have pulled themselves well clear of relegation since Nigel Adkins’ dismissal in late October, but are still a mountainous 14 points behind the top six in League One.

Jackson will be hoping to put his own stamp on the playing squad this month but will have to liaise with the likes of Martin Sandgaard and Steve Gallen in identifying affordable targets for the club.

Here, we have taken a look at two transfer sagas at Charlton Athletic to keep an eye on this week…

Jack Wells-Morrison

Crystal Palace youngster Wells-Morrison has been a regular for the Eagles’ U23 side this season and was linked with a potential loan move to SE7 by Teamtalk.com this week.

The 17-year-old could add some needed depth in central midfield areas after Harry Arter was recalled by Nottingham Forest.

Whether Wells-Morrison is ready for a loan in League One remains to be seen but he did appear on the bench in the Eagles’ recent 2-1 win over Millwall in the FA Cup third round.

Joe Pigott

Johnnie Jackson revealed that Charlton had been interested in Joe Pigott in the summer when he spoke to the South London Press in early December.

The 28-year-old has fallen further down the pecking order at Ipswich Town since due to James Norwood coming in from the cold and a romantic return to his boyhood could be on the cards.

It appears that the Tractor Boys offered a more financially appealing package to Pigott in the summer, but having only made five league starts this term there is a chance that he is reconsidering his options.

The Addicks need to improve their attacking process if they are to kick on in the second half of the season and keep their distant play-off hopes alive.

They have shown under Jackson that they can be resolute defensively and with Ryan Inniss, Adam Matthews and Sam Lavelle on their way back to full fitness, the depth is clearly there.

However, in midfield, at right wing back at up front there is room for improvement in the squad that will be receiving a lot of attention from Jackson and the recruitment team.