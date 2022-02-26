2 Charlton Athletic team dilemmas facing Johnnie Jackson ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Johnnie Jackson has a lot to contemplate as Charlton Athletic travel to Sheffield Wednesday in the hope of avoiding a fifth successive defeat.

The Addicks suffered narrow defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic on the road before getting out-played by Oxford United and Milton Keynes Dons at The Valley.

The Owls are one of the in-form sides in League One and will be confident of breaking into the play-off places before the end of the season under Darren Moore.

Injuries to key attacking players have not helped Charlton’s cause in recent weeks, but will not be seen as an excuse by supporters as the club edge towards potentially their lowest third tier points tally in the post-war era.

Here, we have taken a look at two team selection dilemmas facing Jackson ahead of kick-off at Hillsborough…

Jayden Stockley

Stockley has been out of action since mid December and is Charlton’s top scorer in all competitions.

The 28-year-old is back in training and in contention to feature against Wednesday, and there will certainly be a temptation for Jackson to throw him straight in from the start due to a lack of options.

Chuks Aneke, Conor Washington and also potentially Mason Burstow, who faces a late fitness test, are sidelined and therefore, if Stockley does not start, Charlton may line-up without a recognised striker.

Left wing back

Jackson has chopped and changed a lot with his selections at left wing back in the last few months and does not seem clear on who his first choice is in the position.

Ben Purrington was a revelation in the role immediately after Jackson took the reins in late October, but he has puzzlingly fallen out of favour with Corey Blackett-Taylor (injured), Diallang Jaiyesimi and Juan Castillo, who made his full debut in midweek, all having a crack at the role.

The former two would be more suited to a right wing back role but Adam Matthews has been picked consistently on that side despite some questionable defending in recent weeks.

Castillo or Jaiyesimi appear the most likely choices for Jackson, although Purrington’s record speaks for itself and the 25-year-old is the most naturally suited player to the position.