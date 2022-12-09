2 Charlton Athletic players whose contract situation should be a priority

It would be fair to say it’s been a busy week at Charlton Athletic.

Just a few days ago, the club confirmed that they had relieved now former boss Ben Garner of his duties at the club, with the club sitting 17th in League One.

Indeed, it has been a tough six months for the Addicks boss as he looked to implement his style and get results at the same time.

With Garner gone, the club’s full focus is now no doubt on appointing his successor,, but, with January fast approaching, the window for players on expiring deals to be allowed to talk to other clubs is nearing.

With that said, below, we’ve discussed two Charlton Athletic players whose contract situation at the club should be a priority in our opinion.

George Dobson

An obvious one to mention when it comes to extending their current stay at the Valley is George Dobson.

The 25-year-old sees his current contract expire next summer, but, having been putting in some fine performances, fans at The Valley quite rightfully want to see that stay extended.

Ben Garner, for what it is now worth, said last month that he was hopeful that the midfielder would commit his long term future to the club by signing fresh terms, but it remains to be seen how his exit affects things.

Fortunately for the Addicks, they are reported to have the option to tie Dobson down for a further year with a contract extension clause, but, ideally, they’d like to extend his stay beyond that if possible and as such, he should be a big contract priority at the club at present.

Ryan Inniss

Another player whose contract situation should be deemed a priority in sorting out is Ryan Inniss.

Inniss’ deal with the club was due to expire last summer before it was extended back in May, meaning the 27-year-old is now tied down at The Valley until next summer.

There was some doubt over whether or not that extension would come due to injury problems the defender has had at the club since his arrival in 2020.

However, so far this season, he has managed to put those injury concerns behind him, featuring in 19 matches so far – more than he played in the entirety of his first two seasons at the club.

If fit, Inniss is an asset for the club at this level and they will surely want to keep him beyond the summer.