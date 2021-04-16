2 Charlton Athletic players who you’d imagine will want to leave The Valley this summer for pastures new

A big summer likely awaits Charlton Athletic with the Addicks on the brink of a first transfer window under manager Nigel Adkins.

Of course, the hope will be that they are planning for life in the Championship in the 2021/22 season and making additions to the squad to reflect that but, if they miss out on a return to the second tier, the challenge will be to make sure the squad is ready for another crack at promotion.

An intriguing window awaits, then, and whilst it’s fun to think about incomings there will also likely be departures from SE7 in the off-season.

With that in mind, here we’re taking a look at two players who could well feel it’s time to move away from The Valley and experience something new club-wise.

Take a look below…

Erhun Oztumer

There’s every chance that Oztumer will want to leave the club in the summer transfer window with him spending this season out on loan at Bristol Rovers.

Of course, it’s Nigel Adkins in charge of the club now and he may have different plans for the attacking midfielder compared to Lee Bowyer’s evident approach but, even so, Oztumer might feel it’s time for a new permanent club.

We’ll soon see what he decides.

James Davison

Josh Davison is a young player and he has had a taste of regular senior football this season out on loan at Forest Green Rovers.

Indeed, there could now be a case to suggest that he won’t want to come back to Charlton and play as a sub and not get minutes now that he has got that experience in League Two.

Perhaps Nigel Adkins feels he is ready to be involved more with the Addicks but, in the possible case that the manager isn’t thinking that, Davison might think it’s time to go launch his career elsewhere.