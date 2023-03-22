Charlton Athletic have endured another very disappointing season under Thomas Sandgaard's ownership and will be preparing for their fourth season in a third tier of English football since the 1920s this summer.

The Addicks have picked up seven points from their last three matches to pull themselves clear of any small relegation concerns and will be aiming to consolidate in the top half for the remainder of the campaign.

Charlton have been one of the more dangerous attacking sides in the division for extended periods this term, but there inability to keep clean sheets has limited their progress in the league table.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is set to return to Crystal Palace in the summer and the 20-year-old will take a sizeable portion of the Addicks' attacking threat with him, posing a challenge to replace his output and influence heading into next season.

It remains to be seen whether a change of ownership will be completed before the summer transfer window, with Sandgaard currently in talks with Marc Spiegel, with clarity on that situation likely to benefit short, medium and long term planning in the off-season.

Outgoing business can be just as important as incoming and the two can be very closely linked in the EFL.

Here, we have taken a look at two players who may be eyeing a move away in the summer...

Joe Wollacott

Wollacott signed a three-year deal at The Valley, in following Ben Garner from Swindon Town to South London, in the summer but has become second choice between the sticks.

The 26-year-old has faced a season of immense bad luck, he suffered a finger injury, while being the club's undisputed number one, in mid December just days before he was set to go to the World Cup as Ghana's first choice glovesman.

Instead of taking on the likes of South Korea, Portugal and Uruguay in Qatar, Wollacott missed out and is now playing second fiddle to Ashley Maynard-Brewer in League One.

Maynard-Brewer, who has kept his place in the side with Wollacott returning from injury to take his place on the bench in the last nine matches, has recently signed a deal until the summer of 2026, seemingly confirming that he will be first choice next season under Dean Holden.

Wollacott will be viewed as a very able deputy to Maynard-Brewer by supporters, but at this stage of his career that is probably not the kind of situation he wants to be in.

Jack Payne

Payne also arrived on a free after leaving Swindon Town last summer, signing a two-year deal with the Addicks.

Lack of appearances has not been an issue for the 28-year-old who has been regularly involved in first team action in some capacity, but league starts and runs of them have been very hard to come by.

Payne joined an already fairly bloated midfield contingent at The Valley and despite being in-demand after his performances for Swindon last term, the playmaker has only managed ten starts in League One, never starting more than three games on the trot.

That state of affairs could see Payne consider his future this summer with just 12 months remaining on his deal, although as things stand it would be a surprise for him not to be in Holden's plans for next term.