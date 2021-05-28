2 Charlton Athletic players who may never put on an Addicks shirt again and why

A busy summer is expected at Charlton Athletic as Nigel Adkins goes about getting a squad together that is going to try and challenge for promotion to the Sky Bet Championship next year.

It is his first summer window in charge of the club and it is also the first full one of Thomas Sandgaard’s reign so they’ll naturally be eager to try and make a splash in terms of some of the players that they bring in.

Saying that, there’s also, of course, the prospect of players leaving and whilst some have already been released, others could also move on with their contracts up in the next few weeks and with them mulling over their options.

Here, then, we take a look at two players that may well have played their last game for the Addicks…

Adam Matthews

Matthews has been offered a contract for the future but it remains to be seen if he is willing to sign it.

He only re-signed for the club at the beginning of this season and so it remains to be seen if he is now wanting a new challenge.

He proved a regular under Nigel Adkins so that might help him in his cause but time will only tell as to what he wants to do.

Charlton have been linked with Todd Kane and so you can see they’re planning for Matthews’ potential exit.

Chuks Aneke

Most Charlton fans won’t want Aneke to leave the club but, right now, there remains a possibility that that could well be the case this summer.

He’s been offered a new deal by the club but time will only tell as to whether he wants to sign it or not.

He’s a good player that can make a real impact at League One level and has been linked with moves away already this summer, so it’s up to him where he feels he can get the best from himself.

At Charlton, though, he is well-liked and that could be enough to sway him to sign on for more time at the club.

