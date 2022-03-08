2 Charlton Athletic players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

It looks set to be a very important summer transfer window at Charlton Athletic, promotion was the aim at the beginning of the season and recent performances suggest that they are likely to finish in the bottom half of the League One.

The Addicks are on course for their worst third tier points total since World War Two and will have identified key areas to address when the window opens.

There will also be plenty of outgoing deals to negotiate with players edging towards the end of their contracts and some that will want to progress their career elsewhere.

Here, we have taken a look at two Charlton players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why…

Charlie Kirk

The headline signing of the summer transfer window was Charlie Kirk from Crewe Alexandra.

Nigel Adkins wanted to deploy a 4-3-3 formation and was hoping for Kirk to play a key role off the left flank.

The 24-year-old started a handful of games at the beginning of the campaign, but was hampered by playing in front of Chris Gunter, a makeshift left back, when he had been used to Harry Pickering, now of Blackburn Rovers, flying past him for the Railwaymen.

Kirk joined second tier Blackpool in January on a loan deal where the Tangerines will have the option to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Even if Neil Critchley decides against taking Kirk on, the player will likely pursue a move away with Johnnie Jackson religiously playing with wing backs and the geographical move seeing the precocious forward struggle to settle.

Josh Davison

Josh Davison’s contract at Charlton runs out at the end of the season, there is an option to extend it by a further year, and he is on loan at Swindon Town until the conclusion of the campaign.

Davison has impressed in patches since breaking into the first team picture in 2019/20, though it would seem that at this stage of his career, League Two is the level that the 22-year-old should be playing at.

Davison gained experience on loan at Forest Green Rovers last term and could be an attractive proposition for a promotion pushing fourth tier club in the summer.

Charlton could extend his contract, merely in looking to recoup a more substantial transfer fee.