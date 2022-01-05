2 Charlton Athletic players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month

As far as caretaker manager spells go, Johnnie Jackson’s was successful enough to land him the permanent Charlton Athletic manager’s job.

The ex-Addicks midfielder guided the London club up the League One table and into the mid-table positions, beating the likes of Sunderland, Plymouth and Ipswich along the way.

He’s only been in charge of two league matches since his full-time appointment – both have been losses to Plymouth and Wycombe and those results may see Jackson dip into the transfer market this month to add some fresh faces.

It could mean though that one or two faces have to depart from The Valley facilitate those incomings – let’s look at two players who could be heading towards the exit door.

Chris Gunter

Gunter has been an Addick since October 2020, when he signed a two-year deal with the club under Lee Bowyer’s management.

An experienced international with 106 Wales caps to his name, Gunter is now 32 years old and despite playing 14 times in League One this season, he probably does not fit into Jackson’s system as an attacking right-wing-back.

The experienced defender has been on the bench for Charlton’s last two matches that he’s been selected in the squad for, with Diallang Jaiyesimi and Corey Blackett-Taylor both favoured so it could be the right time for Gunter to move on.

His contract also expires at the end of the season so that’s something to factor in – he could fit in well at another League One club but he doesn’t seemingly have a role under Jackson.

Albie Morgan

A Charlton academy graduate, Morgan started the 2021-22 season in Nigel Adkins’ plans and was starting matches in League One.

Fast forward a few months though and the midfielder is out of the picture – his last league appearance came in the away loss to Accrington Stanley in October but he did feature in the FA Cup against Havant & Waterlooville the following month.

Morgan hasn’t even come off the bench though under Jackson’s management when he’s been in the squad so he is surely aiming to get out on loan for the second half of the season for some game-time to progress his development before it ends up stalling.