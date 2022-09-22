2 Charlton Athletic players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Charlton Athletic have shown some signs of promise in their opening nine League One outings, winning two, drawing five and losing the other two.

Ben Garner’s methods and approaches have been clear to see in the way that the Addicks are playing, but a five-game winless run will have decreased levels of optimism amongst the supporter base.

The Addicks left themselves short in their back and forward lines moving out of the summer transfer window but did bring in free agent Terell Thomas to improve the depth chart in the centre back position.

The club were unable to offload some players that they would have wanted to, meaning that there are some who will be eyeing an exit in January.

Here, we have taken a look at two Charlton players who may already be eyeing a January exit…

Jake Forster-Caskey

It remains a mystery why Forster-Caskey is still at the club when so out of favour under Garner.

The 28-year-old has not played a single minute of league action and Aaron Henry has even been preferred to the long-serving Addick from the bench.

The ball playing midfielder won the club’s Player of the Season award in 2020/21 and seemed like the sort of player that could adjust to Garner’s bold style of play.

When fully fit and in the right system, Forster-Caskey is a promotion-pushing midfielder in League One.

Charlie Kirk

Diallang Jaiyesimi came close to being the second selection, after a deadline day exit fell through, but Kirk could be someone to make way as Thomas Sandgaard aims to make a net profit from player trading.

The 24-year-old has not been included in either of the last two matchday squads, despite not being injured, after playing a key role in some of the Addicks’ more promising moments at the start of the season.

Should Championship interest re-emerge in January and playing time between now and then remain limited, an exit will be on the cards.

Kirk has bags of ability in the third tier but reading between the lines there appears to have been a breakdown in relations with the winger and Garner, leading to his dropping in recent weeks.