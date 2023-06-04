Charlton Athletic endured an underwhelming League One campaign.

Despite finishing 10th in the table, the Addicks were never too close to the promotion fight.

Dean Holden’s side were comfortably secure in their place in the third tier, but were unable to keep pace with the top six or seven teams in the division.

What can we expect from Charlton Athletic this summer?

The club will be aiming to close the gap to the promotion fight next season, with 15 points the bridge they must make.

The summer transfer window will be key to building a side capable of competing for a top six finish next year.

While the takeover situation surrounding the London club has yet to be resolved, Holden will be hoping he can still find some strong additions to his squad for next season.

However, departures are also expected at the Valley.

Football League World has exclusively revealed that Sean Clare is set for a move away from Charlton this summer, with plenty of EFL interest.

Who else could leave Charlton this summer?

But here are two more who could follow him out the door at the Valley in the coming months...

Richard Chin

Chin earned his breakthrough into the first team squad at Charlton this season.

The 20-year-old had initially made his first appearance for the club in November 2021 in an EFL Trophy clash with Leyton Orient.

But it wasn’t until September of last year that his first league appearance arrived, starting in a 1-1 draw against Forest Green Rovers.

The midfielder played another four times in the league following his debut in the third tier, earning two substitute appearances and a further two starts.

Chin was also a fixture of the side in the EFL and FA Cup, playing six times in the domestic cup competitions.

However, if he is to continue his development then perhaps a loan move needs to be arranged this summer in order to receive more consistent game time.

Aaron Henry

Henry is in a similar position to Chin in that his breakthrough into the Charlton side also came this season.

The 19-year-old made his first appearance in League One action this campaign, coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Cambridge United.

Henry featured 14 times in the league this season, with three of those coming as starts.

Most of his appearances came late in the campaign, with the Addicks secure in their mid-table position.

For greater experience and guaranteed consistent game time, a loan move for next season may be the best next step for his development at this stage of his career.