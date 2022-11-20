2 Charlton Athletic players who could enjoy a breakthrough in 2023

Charlton Athletic have built a reputation over the years for being a healthy environment for younger players to make their first steps into senior football.

The likes of Karlan Grant, Ademola Lookman, Ezri Konsa, Joe Gomez and Joe Aribo, via Staines Town, have made their name at The Valley in the not too distant past and the current crop may prove to be the club’s most likely route back to the Championship.

Mason Burstow was sold to Chelsea after a brief spell in the first team last season and Miles Leaburn has burst onto the scene in 2022/23, demonstrating the pathway that is still in place in SE7.

Here, we have taken a look at two players who could enjoy a breakthrough in 2023…

Tyreece Campbell

Campbell has started three of the last four League One games for the Addicks, selected on the left of midfield ahead of Jack Payne, and the 19-year-old is clearly admired by Ben Garner.

The lively winger missed a chunk of the beginning of the campaign due to injury but has asserted himself as a member of the first team squad in the last month or so and will be aiming to maintain his position within it for the remainder of the season.

Charlton do have impressive depth in wide areas with Corey Blackett-Taylor, Charlie Kirk, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and currently injured Diallang Jaiyesimi all decent options when onsong, but Campbell offers something slightly different as an exciting project.

Quiz: What club did Charlton Athletic sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Eoghan O'Connell Walsall Celtic Hibernian Rochdale

Deji Elerewe

It was a surprise for some to see Elerewe loaned to Wealdstone at the start of the season, but the centre back picked up valuable regular game time in the National League and has been recently recalled due to injuries to Eoghan O’Connell and Terell Thomas.

The 19-year-old made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks last season and will be keen to build on that in the second half of the season.

Sam Lavelle’s progress in the first team has stalled this season and that may present opportunities for Elerewe to compete for a spot in the starting XI alongside Ryan Inniss in the coming weeks.