2 Charlton Athletic players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

Charlton Athletic may be lining up some January transfer business in terms of incomings to try and push themselves into mid table.

However, there could also be some interested parties around players already at the club with the Addicks boasting one of the most talented squads in League One.

There is fierce competition for places at The Valley and the loan market may be utilised to keep players happy in terms of the first team minutes they get this season.

January has been a slow month in recent years in SE7 with the majority of deals being done the days and hours before the deadline and if the club’s summer transfer business was anything to go by a similar pattern could reoccur. It will become clear in the next few weeks and months which players are in favour under Johnnie Jackson or a new manager and then there will come a point where we can predict who is likely to exit in January.

Here, though, we have identified two Charlton players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why…

Deji Elerewe

Another gem off of the Charlton academy conveyor belt of talent seems to be 18-year-old centre back Elerewe.

Premier League clubs will be monitoring his progress and with his contract up at the end of the season his future looks very uncertain.

The likes of Alfie Doughty, Dillon Phillips and Joe Aribo have all left the club at cut prices due to their contract situations in the last few years and the same looks set the happen with Elerewe.

The club are trying to get him tied down on a longer term deal and if they are successful then a January departure will be much less likely.

Diallang Jaiyesimi

Albie Morgan could also be thrown in here for the same reasoning. Jaiyesimi has not received as much game time as he would have liked in the first quarter of the season and was frozen out under Nigel Adkins.

The former Norwich City man scored in the Addicks’ only home win of the season but has fallen out of favour since.

With Jonathan Leko, Charlie Kirk and Corey Blackett-Taylor all fighting for a spot on the flanks it is going to be difficult for Jaiyesimi to nail down a starting berth. To continue his development, a loan spell in League Two could do him good where he played a key role as Swindon Town won the title in 2019/20.