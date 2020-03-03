2 Charlton Athletic players that should be kept out of the side

Two defeats defeats in Yorkshire in the space of five days saw Charlton Athletic drop dangerously close to the Championship relegation zone as they look to avoid making an instant return to League One. Despite being hammered 4-0 by Huddersfield Town on Saturday, it didn’t tell the full story and if it wasn’t for a late collapse Lee Bowyer’s men could have collected what would have been a valuable point at the The John Smith’s Stadium. But the 4-0 defeat combined with Wigan Athletic’s surprise victory at leaders West Brom means that Charlton are now just two points clear of danger.

The Addicks begin an inviting set of fixtures against Boro at The Valley and Saturday and here are two players should be kept out of the side….. Deji Oshilaja It’s his first full season at Championship level and judging by his disastrous performance against Huddersfield, it was all too obvious to see for the defender.

His mistake for Karlan Grant’s was worthy of being dropped, not to mention the part he played in two of the Terriers’ other goals. Oshilaja was all over the place for Grant’s second goal and then couldn’t get close enough to Juninho Bacuna for his thunderous strike.