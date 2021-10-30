2 Charlton Athletic player dilemmas that Johnnie Jackson has to weigh up pre-Doncaster

Johnnie Jackson will be looking for another three points as Charlton Athletic interim boss on Saturday afternoon, as they host Doncaster Rovers at The Valley.

Following the sacking of Nigel Adkins little more than a week ago, Jackson enjoyed a perfect start to life in his caretaker role last weekend, claiming a 1-0 win over promotion chasing Sunderland at The Stadium of Light.

That is something Jackson will obviously be hoping to build on here, against a Doncaster side who currently sit just a point behind them in the League One relegation zone.

There will of course some big selection calls for Jackson to make ahead of this game, so here, we’ve taken a look at two selection dilemmas facing the stand-in Charlton boss.

Who replaces Sam Lavelle?

One big selection concern that Jackson is facing coming into this clash with Doncaster, comes at centre back.

Summer signing Sam Lavelle has impressed for the Addicks since arriving on deadline day, but is now facing a long spell on the sidelines, after undergoing surgery on a groin injury suffered in the win at Sunderland.

Jackson will therefore have to find someone to fill that void left by the 25-year-old in the centre of defence, something not helped by the fact Ryan Inniss is already out injured in that position.

Can Harry Arter return?

While central defence is an issue for Charlton and Jackson, and the Addicks could be set to receive a boost in central midfield.

Having missed the trip to Sunderland through injury, Jackson has confirmed that Harry Arter is in contention to feature against Doncaster on Saturday.

Given he is not going to want to risk him too soon, but that his experience could be useful, Jackson must decide whether to use Arter from the bench or the start against Doncaster, and if it is to be the latter, he will also have to make a tough call on who he replaces, after such an impressive showing last time out.