2 Charlton Athletic dilemmas Nigel Adkins needs to sort ASAP after latest defeat

It’s been a tough start to League One this season for Charlton Athletic with them winless in their first four matches and possessing only a point to show for their efforts.

The Addicks have lost their last three on the bounce and will be looking to try and right some wrongs as soon as possible, before they start losing too much ground on those setting the early pace in the League One table.

Clearly, there are a handful of issues for Nigel Adkins to be looking at at the moment and, that said, we’re taking a look at two dilemmas in particular that he’ll be eager to address asap…

Front three isolation

In Jayden Stockley, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Charlie Kirk, Charlton had a very capable front three at the weekend and, indeed, with the likes of Conor Washington able to come into the side, too, they have the attacking players to cause anyone problems.

However, 1 shot on target against Wigan told its own story and the front three just did not look connected to the rest of the team, with the supply lines all wrong and simply not there at times.

Charlton have the attacking attributes to give anyone a headache, but the service needs to be there for them to be able to do that.

Midfield balance

Charlton’s midfield is clearly still needing work and Nigel Adkins will be eager to try and find some kind of better rhythm with it in the coming weeks – potentially adding further to it in the summer window.

The likes of Jake Forster-Caskey and Alex Gilbey are missing and, with that, so is their creativity.

George Dobson and Sean Clare will be eager to get to grips with things quickly now, whilst there will be a hope that Albie Morgan can kick on this year and Ben Watson can still offer something.

Certainly, though, a better midfield set-up needs to be found as things stand.

