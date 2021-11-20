2 Charlton Athletic dilemmas facing Johnnie Jackson ahead of Plymouth match today

Charlton Athletic fans are currently enjoying life under caretaker boss and former player Johnnie Jackson as they find themselves unbeaten in four league encounters.

The decision to part company with the experienced Nigel Adkins is now looking to be some sort of masterstroke as the management team of Jackson and Jason Euell have rallied the troops.

A 1-0 success most recently against Burton Albion was somewhat of a statement considering they lost one of their most influential players early on.

The tests don’t get any easier for the Addicks as table-topping Plymouth Argyle visit The Valley this afternoon and there’s expected to be a bumper crowd with over 25,000 fans packing into the stadium.

Quiz: Have Charlton Athletic ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1) Highbury Stadium? Yes No

With all of that in mind, let’s look at TWO dilemmas that Jackson will have to ponder ahead of kick-off.

Stockley’s replacement?

Charlton may have gained all three points on their trip to the Pirelli Stadium last week, but victory came at a cost.

They lost Jayden Stockley after just 18 minutes after he was caught in a tussle with ex-Addick Deji Oshilaja, meaning that both sides had to contest the rest of the match with 10 men.

The club appealed the decision earlier in the week but there’s been no decision announced regarding that – it could be a case of Charlton keeping things under wraps until 2pm when the line-ups are announced and then springing a surprise on Plymouth to say that their appeal was successful and Stockley starts.

If the eight-goal striker isn’t available though, Jackson will need to shuffle the pack and if he wants a physical presence in the side then young Josh Davison is probably the ideal replacement.

Jackson could also shuffle Elliot Lee up-front with Conor Washington if he wants to stick with two up-front though – there’s multiple ways he could go about it but if Stockley wins his appeal then it’s all meaningless.

Which system to use?

Jackson’s dugout opposition in Ryan Lowe is very rigid when it comes to his tactics and formation – it’s seemingly 3-5-2 or nothing.

That’s working out pretty well for the former EFL striker this season but Jackson in his short time in temporary charge of Charlton has proven himself to be pretty versatile tactically.

He played a back three against Sunderland away, Rotherham at home and Burton away but for the clash with Doncaster Rovers – in which they blew Richie Wellens’ side away 4-0 – it was a back four with a very attacking-looking front five.

It will be interesting to see if Jackson matches up to Lowe with a 3-5-2 which does appear to be the most likely way of playing but there’s also a chance he could spring a surprise.