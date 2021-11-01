2 Charlton Athletic decisions facing Johnnie Jackson ahead of Rotherham clash

Johnnie Jackson will look to maintain his perfect start as caretaker Charlton Athletic boss when the side take on high-flying Rotherham United tomorrow.

The former player has transformed the side since succeeding Nigel Adkins on an interim basis with the Addicks following up a 1-0 win at Sunderland with a 4-0 thrashing over Doncaster last time out.

Next up, it’s the Millers, with Paul Warne’s men sure to provide a major test for the Londoners as they come off the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland which was a real statement of intent in the promotion race.

So, it’s sure to be a hard game and here we look at TWO decisions that Jackson will be mulling over…

Who replaces Jonathan Leko

Leko was forced off in the first-half of the win against Doncaster, with Diallang Jaiyesimi replacing him and doing very well as he recorded an assist.

So, keeping the 22-year-old in the XI has to be taken into consideration but the reality is that Jaiyesimi is a very forward thinking option and that might not be the best option against a Rotherham team that are significantly better than Saturday’s opponents.

Therefore, Sean Clare could also come into the thinking of the boss and he has a big call to make.

How to approach the game

Pleasingly for Jackson, in his first two games the team have shown how adaptable they are.

Against the Black Cats they were willing to concede possession and territory yet they were still effective in the final third. Meanwhile, against Doncaster they were capable of taking control and dominating play.

At home, there will be a demand to play like that, but it could be harder against a talented Rotherham side. So, Jackson needs to ensure the approach and balance is right for this one.