2 changes we could see at West Brom this summer

West Brom have endured a disappointing season upon their return to the Championship.

Steve Bruce was brought in as the club’s new manager midway through the campaign, but he was unable to turn around their promotion chances.

A poor run of form at the turn of the year saw Valerien Ismael dismissed after only a few months in charge of the team.

That run continued under the 61-year old, which saw their promotion hopes vanish over February and March.

The team is now out of the race for the play-offs even with a couple of games still to play.

But it could be a big summer of change as the Baggies look to get back into the fight for a Premier League place.

Here are two changes we could see at West Brom this summer…

Sam Johnstone replacement

The goalkeeper is set to leave the club in the summer upon the expiration of his contract.

The 29-year old has been a hugely important player in the side over the last few years.

While David Button has been a dependable number two choice in that time, it remains to be seen whether he can be relied upon over 46 Championship games.

Bruce could very easily decide to find a longer-term option to replace Johnstone by dipping into the transfer market.

There will be plenty of discussions over what the best path forward is for the team when it comes to who plays between the sticks.

Either way, West Brom will look a very different team without the England international in goals.

Andy Carroll’s departure

The striker joined in January after his contract with Reading expired, but now his time with West Brom is set to come to an end.

Carroll only arrived on a short-term deal that will not be renewed.

While the former Liverpool forward has done an alright job filling in the gaps in the team, it is obvious a more sustainable replacement is needed in the team.

With Daryl Dike’s time at the club also not having gone to plan since he arrived in January, perhaps another striker will be signed this summer.