2 changes we could see at Swansea City this summer

It will certainly be intriguing to see how things play out at Swansea City over the course of the summer.

The club are currently sat in mid-table in the Championship, and with just two games of the regular season remaining, are unable to win promotion to the Premier League.

That is something the Welsh side will be looking to improve on after a run of excellent form to end the current campaign.

But in order to ensure that happens, there is a chance there will have to be some upheaval around the club before the start of the 2022/23 season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two changes we could see happen at Swansea over the course of the summer, right here.

A rise in expectations

Coming into this season, this did feel like something of a consolidatory campain for Swansea, following the departure of Steve Cooper and appointment of Russell Martin last summer.

The new style that Martin would be implementing with the club, and the fact this was his first time managing at this level, meant this campaign felt like it was all about the club adapting to those changes at the right pace.

However, with Swansea now on an excellent run that sees them unbeaten in their last ten, and having reached the play-offs in each of the two previous campaign, you imagine another mid-table finish for next season, is not going to be anywhere near the target set heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

A new midfield lynchpin

On the pitch, one change that Swansea could be forced to make comes in the centre of the park, amid speculation around the future of Flynn Downes.

The midfielder only joined the club from Ipswich last summer, but has already become a key figure for the Swans, something that has seen him touted as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips at Leeds United.

Indeed, with Martin himself having admitted that interest in Downes from the Premier League would not surprise him, Swansea could find themselves under pressure if a big offer comes in for the 23-year-old, and that would obviously mean the club would need a new midfielder to take over his role in their starting XI if he was to move on.