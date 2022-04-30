2 changes we could see at Stoke City this summer

Stoke City are facing another season in the Championship after falling short of the top six this term.

Early in the season they looked as though they’d be battling near the top throughout but they’ve faltered.

They’ll be determined to be up there consistently next term but whether that happens could hinge on how the summer pans out.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two changes we could see at Stoke in the coming months…

A change in the dugout

It’s been a disappointing season for the Potters, who flirted with the play-offs earlier in the campaign but are now set for a mid-table finish.

Last month, Football Insider reported that as a result Michael O’Neill is under growing threat of being sacked at the end of the season.

Things have gone a little quiet on that recently but should an impressive candidate become available, it would not be a huge shock to see the club look to make a change in the dugout.

The Northern Irishman is under contract until 2023 but even he admitted last month that the club’s poor form could cost him his job.

They’ve turned things around a little since then but a poor showing in the final two games of the campaign may convince the club chiefs a change is necessary.

Joe Allen’s departure

Welsh midfielder Joe Allen has been a constant presence at Stoke over the past six years but with his contract up this summer, he could be set to leave the Bet365 Stadium.

Reports have suggested that the 32-year-old wants to move closer to Wales as he enters the latter stages of his career.

Allen’s exit would be a significant change for the Potters as he’s made more than 200 appearances for them since joining from Liverpool in 2016 and been a regular fixture in the first team throughout that period.

Unless new terms are agreed, the Wales international will play his final games in a Stoke shirt over the next week or so.