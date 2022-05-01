2 changes we could see at Sheffield Wednesday this summer

Sheffield Wednesday have had a successful season but it’s not quite over for them yet.

After ending the season fourth in the League One table, the Owls now have the play-offs to face.

They will have to take on Sunderland who finished a spot below them in fifth and should they get to the final, they will come up against either MK Dons or Wycombe.

Whether they will have enough in them to make the play-offs this year we will have to wait and see as its certainly been a tight race at the top of the league to reach the top six.

Here, we take a look at two changes we could see at Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

Goalkeepers

A standout player for Wednesday during their successful season has been goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell who joined the club on loan at the start of the season from Burnley.

This season the 25-year-old has made 43 appearances and kept 15 clean sheets in that time.

There is no doubting he has had a key part to play in the success of the Owls this season but as it stands, his future remains unknown.

Peacock-Farrell is third choice at Burnley with Nick Pope number one and Wayne Hennessey his back up which would therefore suggest that Peacock-Farrell could be free to leave this season.

However with rumours surrounding a transfer for Nick Pope, it then leaves Burnley in a position where they may the services of the 25-year-old at Turf Moor.

A lot of this will probably depend on what league both teams are in next year with Burnley currently fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League whilst the Owls battle to go up but both teams could end up in the Championship or one league away in different directions.

Sheffield Wednesday will be keen to keep hold of the goalkeeper if they can as he has been a key player for them this season but should that not be possible, a replacement keeper to the same standard will be a vital bit of business for the club.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Gilles De Bilde? Ajax Anderlecht Genk PSV

Adding to attacking options

Wednesday have done okay for goals this season and yesterday they were able to bag four with four different goalscorer against Portsmouth taking their tally for the previous month to 14 goals from seven games.

However, there is only one clear out and out goalscorer at the club which is Lee Gregory.

Gregory is his side’s top goal scorer this year with 16 goals under his belt and behind him is Barry Bannan with nine goals.

Luckily the side have had goals coming from midfield too but the fact they only have one striker who has broken the ten goal barrier this season suggests this is an area where they might want to add to.

Furthermore, though Gregory is still a great player, at 33-years-old now he may start to slow soon or become more susceptible to injures.

But without him, the club would be much weaker in terms of an end product.

Therefore, Darren Moore may look to add another prolific goalscorer to his this summer to keep their tally high.