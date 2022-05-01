2 changes we could see at Sheffield United this summer

Sheffield United have a long way to go if they are to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, but they are currently closing in on a position in the Championship‘s top six.

The Blades showed some patience with Slavisa Jokanovic in the opening months of the season, but his dismissal at the back end of 2021 represented a change of direction within the club.

It was made clear that they would not be spending a large portion of their parachute payments in the transfer market, and that promoting Paul Heckingbottom from his post as Under 23s manager was with the view to integrating players from the club’s youth system into the first team.

Here, we have taken a look at two changes we could see at Sheffield United this summer…

Old guard to move?

John Fleck, Oliver Norwood and Chris Basham are edging towards the end of their contracts this summer, and it will be interesting to see how the club approach their respective situations.

The trio are all over 30 and may not receive a new contract, unless promotion to the Championship is sealed in the coming weeks.

Heckingbottom has started integrating some players from the Under 23 squad in the last few months, and that process could be accelerated by opening up additional first team slots this summer.

Jebbison fast-tracked?

Daniel Jebbison has recently returned from a brief spell on the sidelines, but is clearly very highly rated at Bramall Lane.

The 18-year-0ld was recalled from a loan spell at Burton Albion in the first half of the season, with the plan being for him to earn regular minutes in the final third.

That plan has not materialised as imagined so far, but at 18 he has plenty of time to develop and come back stronger next season.

The Canadian has a great role model in Billy Sharp to bounce off of, who was recently given a new contract until the end of next term, and there could be a push from higher at the club, for Heckingbottom to increase the significance of Jebbison’s squad role heading into 2022/23, particularly if promotion is not achieved.