2 changes we could see at Reading FC this summer

Reading have endured a difficult season in the Championship.

But the Royals have escaped relegation despite receiving a six-point deduction earlier in the campaign.

Paul Ince replaced Veljko Paunovic midway through the campaign to help steer the team away from the bottom three.

With a few games to spare, Reading secured their status in the second division of the English pyramid.

Their place in 21st in the table is all but secured, with only two games left to play.

However, it will likely be a busy summer ahead at the Madejski Stadium as the club looks to climb the table next season.

Here are two changes we could see at Reading over the next few months…

John Swift’s exit

The playmaker has been the club’s most important player this campaign.

Swift has contributed 11 goals and 13 goals in the Championship that played a massive role in keeping the side up.

But Swift is set to leave the club following the expiration of his contract in June.

Losing such an important player on a free will be massively detrimental to the team’s overall ability.

That will be a massive hole in the side that will need to be filled by whoever is manager of the club over the summer…

New manager

Ince was brought in on a temporary basis midway through the campaign and did well to help the club avoid relegation.

But it is unclear whether or not he will take charge of the team on a permanent basis going into the new season.

A decision will need to be made over the next few weeks over his future.

Either way, a new manager will need to be lined up depending on the situation, and it will need to be decided soon so that they can play an active role in the club’s recruitment strategy.