2 changes we could see at QPR this summer

Queens Park Rangers fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United last night as they continued their poor run of form.

The failure to kick on after a positive start to the campaign will have frustrated all connected to the R’s, so eyes will already be on next season, when they will be under new management after it was confirmed that Mark Warburton will leave.

The decision to fire the former Brentford coach is a risk, as whilst the struggles in 2022 are a worry, there’s no denying he did a very good job over the past few years.

So, there are a crucial few months ahead for the Londoners and here we look at TWO changes we could see at QPR in the summer…

Key players are sold

Whilst QPR aren’t in a position where they have to sell, the reality is another year outside the Premier League is going to impact all clubs financially.

Therefore, if serious offers arrive for the likes of Seny Dieng or Ilias Chair, they may have to be considered. Losing a key player is not what any manager would want but it could provide them with the funds they need to start a rebuild and bring their own players in.

New forwards arrive

One area that QPR definitely need to strengthen is up top.

Charlie Austin looks likely to leave, with Andre Gray set to go back to parent club Watford after a loan with the Hoops.

Lynden Dykes is another who has attracted interest in the past, but even if he stays it’s clear that one or two strikers are going to be needed as QPR search for that reliable goalscorer that they’ve lacked this season.