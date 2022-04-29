2 changes we could see at Preston North End this summer

There was promise a few months ago that Preston North End might finally be able to push back into the Championship play-offs for the first time since 2009 – but it sadly was not to be for the Lilywhites.

Ryan Lowe was able to galvanise the PNE fanbase and in turn the results were going in the right direction, but he has realised that the job is going to be a lot tougher than he probably imagined as Lowe has been on the wrong end of some heavy defeats recently from league rivals.

There promises to be a lot of changes going into the following campaign, with contracts expiring and new players needed.

Quiz: Which club did Preston North End sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Graham Alexander Gillingham Grimsby Luton Scunthorpe

Let’s look at TWO big changes that could feasibly happen at North End over the summer as they build up to the 2022-23 season, which starts at the end of July.

A brand new goalkeeper

After one and a half seasons at Deepdale, Daniel Iversen looks destined for bigger and better things.

The towering Dane arrived in January 2021 as a replacement for injury-stricken Declan Rudd, and PNE fans soon became well-acquainted with his brilliant shot-stopping skills which won the club many points.

Iversen returned over the summer on a season-long loan from Leicester City and he’s been better than ever when it comes to shot-stopping – although he’s been kept busy thanks to a PNE defence that hasn’t always exactly covered itself in glory.

Next season, Iversen looks destined to be at a club that is either challenging for promotion or in a top division somewhere in Europe – if not challenging for Kasper Schmeichel’s shirt at the King Power Stadium.

He’s already been linked with a move to Middlesbrough and in turn, North End are believed to be interested in young Manchester City stopper Gavin Bazunu – currently on loan at Portsmouth – so they look resigned to having to bring a new number one in this summer and that would represent a big change.

The deadwood cleared out

There are a number of contracts coming to an end at Deepdale this summer – and quite frankly it may have come at the perfect time.

Even though he’s been ultra-positive since he arrived at Deepdale, Lowe has this week shown his ruthless side by axing Izzy Brown and loanee Josh Murphy from the squad as they did not meet his demands.

There could be an exodus post-season as a number of players who are out of contract do not look like they will be retained – Scott Sinclair, Joe Rafferty, Connor Ripley, veteran defender Paul Huntington, Tom Barkhuizen and the aforementioned Brown will all come off the wage bill, as well as all four loan players.

It will give Lowe the room to manoeuvre that he needs when it comes to bringing in fresh faces, and we could see a real new-look starting 11 come the start of the new season.