2 changes we could see at Nottingham Forest in January 2021

It is shaping up to be a busy January transfer window for Nottingham Forest as Chris Hughton looks to reshape his squad.

Forest made 14 new signings over the course of the summer, with those new faces adding to a first-team squad which now consists of over 30 first-team players.

Hughton, then, will be keen to make changes to this squad next month, despite admitting that there won’t be too many wholesale changes being made on Trentside.

With Forest sitting just above the relegation zone after a poor start to the season, Hughton will be keen to stamp his authority at the City Ground next month.

Here, we take a look at two changes we could see at Forest in January 2021…

The deadwood moved out

Simply, Forest have far too many players on the books.

The likes of Zach Clough, Tendayi Darikwa and Michael Hefele haven’t played for well over a year, with Clough failing to feature since January 2018.

One of the biggest priorities next month will be to trim the squad and get rid of the deadwood, as not only is it unhealthy financially, but it may also have an impact on morale.

Of course, Forest may want to get rid of those players, but it’s also a case of who will want to come in for them given their lack of game time in recent seasons.

A new winger

Forest missed out on the signing of Kamil Grosicki back in October, with the paperwork being submitted late to the EFL by a matter of seconds.

You imagine that Hughton will look to bolster his wide options in January, with Sammy Ameobi in particular needing competition on the left-hand side.

Alex Mighten has been impressive but is still a raw talent, and it remains to be seen whether the club look to buy Anthony Knockaert and sign him permanently.