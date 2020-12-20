2 changes we could see at Norwich City in January 2021

Norwich City remain well on course to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Daniel Farke.

The Canaries are currently sat top of the Championship table after their opening 20 matches in this year’s campaign, and they’ll be hoping they can build on some impressive performances over the festive period.

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League last season, after a hugely disappointing conclusion to the 2019/20 campaign, but they’re responded well since dropping back into the second-tier of English football.

The likes of Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki have led from the front for Daniel Farke’s side, and they’ll be confident that they can return to the top-flight this season.

We take a look at TWO changes that we could see at Norwich City in January 2021 though, as the club look to pull clear of their promotion-chasing rivals in the Championship.

Find out what they are, below….

Players returning from injury

Norwich’s strong start to this year’s campaign is even more impressive given that they’ve had a number of players out through injury.

The likes of Tim Krul and Przemysław Płacheta are just some of the players that are sidelined through injury, although they’re set to return to action in the New Year.

If Daniel Farke can keep the majority of his squad injury-free, then the Canaries will be in a strong position to win promotion back into the Premier League this term.

Further interest in key players

Norwich were faced with considerable interest in some of their key players during the summer transfer window, but moves failed to materialise for one reason or another.

The likes of Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia were just some of the names linked with moves away from Carrow Road.

With their impressive start to this year’s campaign, you would imagine that there will be further interest in their services in the January transfer window.

Buendia has been a long-term transfer target for Arsenal, and given his strong performances this term for the Canaries, it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them linked with a move for him once again in the New Year.