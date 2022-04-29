2 changes we could see at Millwall this summer

With the transfer set to open following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether Millwall opt to engage in a great deal of transfer activity.

Whereas it is fair to say that the Lions are able to call upon the services of some individuals who have excelled in the Championship this season, they could potentially reach new heights if they nail their recruitment.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett may also need to draft up a list of replacements for some of the existing members of his team who are currently facing uncertain futures at The Den.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two changes that we could see at Millwall this summer…

The arrival of a new striker to replace the departing Benik Afobe?

When you consider that Benik Afobe’s loan deal at Millwall is set to expire next month, it will be intriguing to see whether the club are able to persuade him to make a permanent move this summer.

The 29-year-old has produced some impressive performances during the current campaign as he has scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Lions.

Afobe’s current contract at Stoke runs until 2023 and thus Millwall may have to submit a significant bid for him in order to complete a deal.

If the Potters are unwilling to sanction an exit for the forward, the Lions will need to draft in a replacement for him as they will be relatively short of options up-front in his absence.

By swooping for a player who has a track-record of delivering the goods in the Championship, Millwall could potentially fill the void left by Afobe.

Connor Mahoney to move on to pastures new?

After making 14 appearances for Millwall in the Championship last season, Connor Mahoney would have been hoping to push on under the guidance of Rowett this year.

However, the 25-year-old has been unable to make a lasting impact at this level for the Lions as he has only played eight games in the second-tier this season.

Yet to score a goal or register an assist in the current term, Mahoney could be allowed to move on to pastures new this summer.

With Mahoney’s contract set to expire in June, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Millwall opt against offering him a new deal as the jury is still out on whether he is good enough to play in the Championship.