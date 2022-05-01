2 changes we could see at Middlesbrough this summer

Middlesbrough remain in the hunt for a top six finish going into the final day of the season, although they will be relying on Fulham getting a result at Sheffield United.

Whether they are successful in their quest to go up or not, few can argue Chris Wilder has done a brilliant job since his appointment and it offers plenty of hope for the future.

The former Blades boss is sure to be relishing his first summer window in charge of the club and you would expect major changes at the Teesside club as Wilder looks to really make his mark on the team.

And, here we look at TWO of those changes that are sure to come…

A new keeper is signed

This has to be the priority for the manager in the summer because he doesn’t have a number one at the club that he can fully trust.

Joe Lumley spent most of the season in goal but a series of mistakes meant he was dropped, with Luke Daniels coming in. However, there are doubts as to whether he is good enough to start at this level and his error in the win over Stoke was alarming.

So, you would expect a new stopper to be signed in the summer and it will be much needed.

Several strikers are brought in

Another area of the squad that needs addressing is up top.

Bringing in Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun seemed real astute business in January, but the pair haven’t scored the goals that Wilder would’ve expected.

Therefore, they will both return to their parent clubs in the summer, with Andraz Sporar another temporary signing that’s unlikely to stay.

That means multiple strikers will be needed as Wilder chases a few goalscorers, regardless of what division the team are in.