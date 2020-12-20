2 changes we could see at Middlesbrough in January 2021

It’s been a strong season so far for Middlesbrough.

Saturday afternoon’s 4-1 thrashing of Birmingham City means that Neil Warnock’s side have now climbed to sixth in the Championship table.

As a result, these may be some hope around the Riverside Stadium of a fresh push for promotion back to the Premier League this season.

But to do that, it is possible that Middlesbrough may need to do some freshening up of their squad in next month’s transfer window in order to ensure they have the right amount of balance and quality to reach the top-flight of English football.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two changes we could see at Middlesbrough in January as they look to make that happen.

A revamp of the striking options

One position that could see a fair bit of change for Middlesbrough at the turn of the year, is in their attacking ranks.

Duncan Watmore’s short-term contract is set to expire in January, and although ‘Boro are seemingly keen to extend that, there have been suggestions of interest in the striker from elsewhere, while it is expected that the Championship club will revisit their summer interest in Everton’s Yannick Bolasie.

It is also worth noting that Britt Assombalonga’s contract will expire at the end of the season, meaning there could be some change there if no new deal looks likely, since ‘Boro probably aren’t going to want to lose a player of his ability on a free in the summer.

A wing departure

Things haven’t quite worked out for Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts since he returned to the Riverside for a second loan spell with Middlesbrough in the summer.

The winger has made just a handful of appearances for the club, with Warnock himself admitting that talks could soon be held about whether Roberts could see his loan deal cut short in January, should an increase in game time appear unlikely.

If that happens, then you wonder whether ‘Boro might look to bring in an alternative to offer them an extra option out wide, in the space that could be freed up in the squad if Roberts does make a premature move back to The Etihad.