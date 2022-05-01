2 changes we could see at Ipswich Town this summer

This summer could certainly be an interesting one at Ipswich Town.

Twelve months ao saw a significant squad overhaul under Paul Cook, something which failed to work out, with Cook sacked by December with the club a long way off the promotion pace in League One.

Although things have improved since the appointment of Kieran McKenna as Cook’s successor, the Tractor Boys were unable to secure a top six spot, meaning they are now facing another season in League One in 2022/23.

That could mean that we will see some considerable alterations at Portman Road in the next few months, as the club look to put things in place to ensure they can secure a return to the second-tier next season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two changes we could see at Ipswich over the course of the summer, right here.

Some different attacking options

One position on the pitch where there could be some considerable changes over the summer, is in attack.

It has already been reported that James Norwood will leave the club when his contract expires this summer, while Kayden Jackson and Sone Aluko are also out of contract, and Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina will see their loan moves from QPR and Dijon respectively come to an end.

As a result, it is hard not to get the feeling that it could be a rather different set of faces that we see leading the line for Ipswich come the start of next season, with plenty of those current forward options, seemingly in line to be moved on.

A new approach to transfers

Although some alterations to the playing squad will need to be made, it would feel like a surprise if Ipswich were to take the same approach to signings as they did last season.

With 19 new senior players arriving last summer, Ipswich were almost starting from scratch with a new playing squad, which evidently did not work out given their costly early season struggles, so it may not make sense to look to throw another new group of players together this summer.

You feel therefore that Ipswich could look to use the foundations laid by the current squad, and given that for all the excitement there was around players brought in from higher divisions, it is Wes Burns – signed from League One rivals Fleetwood – who has been the club’s standout player this season, you wonder whether there could be a change in where they look to recruit from as well.