2 changes we could see at Hull City this summer

Hull City haven’t had the most successful season this year and they currently sit 18th in the league.

The Tigers started the season under the management of Grant McCann but due to poor form he was dismissed at the start of the new year.

In January, Shota Arveladze took over and since then their form has somewhat improved.

At the start of 2022, Hull also had their transfer embargo lifted and were taken over by Acun Ilicali.

Therefore, they enter the summer in a stronger position and will be looking ahead to next season with the hope of a better year with a higher league finish.

Here, we take a look at two changes we could see at Hull City this summer.

Departure of Keane Lewis-Potter

Despite Hull now being in a better position since their takeover, 21-year-old forward Keane Lewis-Potter may still be on his way out this season.

The youngster has done well for the Tigers this year scoring 11 goals and assisting four times in 44 appearances.

In January, Brentford tried to sign the player for a fee higher than £12million but no deal went through.

However now as a result of his continued good form and young age, the England U21 player has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Tottenham and West Ham.

Lewis-Potter scored twice for his side in their 3-0 victory against Reading last weekend but when asked about the player’s future, Hull boss Shota Arveladze told BBC Sport: “Not yet [we haven’t offered him a contract]. Of course we will have to, but then it’s up to him.”

This suggests that the two parties are a fair way off any sort of cohesive conversations regarding his future at the club and given the Premier League interest, we could see the young star exit Hull this summer.

Additions up front

Hull City have scored just 40 goals this season and they need to improve their form in front of goal.

Their goal scoring form has improved a bit of late scoring seven goals in their five previous games.

However, their top scorer this season is Keane Lewis-Potter and he has scored 12 goals this season.

Behind him are George Honeyman, Ryan Longman and Tom Eaves who all have five goals showing that the Tigers lack an out and out goal scorer and therefore they will be looking to recruit someone who has the ability to get at least a goal a game.

Should Hull improve what they offer going forward, they should be in a much stronger position as they go to attack next season.

Furthermore, with their restrictions on transfers lifted and more resources becoming available to them, they should be able to walk into the market with an element of choice involved.