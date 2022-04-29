2 changes we could see at Huddersfield Town this summer

Huddersfield Town are in a position where it’s hard to look at the summer.

Carlos Corberan’s squad still have an outside chance of clinching automatic promotion in the coming two fixtures and are able to fallback on the play-offs, with last Friday’s win over Barnsley securing a top-six finish.

So, with that in mind, it’s really difficult to look ahead to what the summer might hold.

Nevertheless, there are a couple of changes that we might see in terms of Huddersfield’s approach.

We take a look at what they might be here:

Transfer targets

You can’t question Huddersfield’s recruitment heading into this season: Lee Nicholls, Tom Lees and Matty Pearson are amongst the free agents Leigh Bromby picked up and they’ve been superb in this push for promotion.

Next summer, in the event of Huddersfield winning promotion, they will have money to spend and will be able to target a higher calibre of player.

That will be needed to make Huddersfield competitive if they are once again in the Premier League.

Even in the event of Huddersfield not going up, there might be the opportunity there for the club to spend some money, which could be funded by a potential player sale.

That’s a debate for another day, though.

Younger blood in the striking department

Despite the success of this season, there needs to be something of a reset when it comes to Huddersfield’s attacking unit.

Danny Ward is the youngest striker at the club at 30-years-old, Jordan Rhodes is 32, whilst the hardly used Fraizer Campbell is 34.

Ward has been excellent this season and Rhodes has stepped in when needed.

However, moving forwards, Huddersfield might have to bring in a younger option to look after themselves in the longer-term.

At 22, Kieran Phillips might be a solution in the long-term, although you do sense that someone that falls into the bracket between him and the trio of experienced strikers might be on the agenda.