2 changes we could see at Huddersfield Town in January 2021

Huddersfield Town are going into 2021 with a sense of optimism and it’s all thanks to a fresh style of football from new boss Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard arrived in the summer, replacing Danny Cowley in the hotseat and has transformed the Terriers into a high-pressing outfit.

Corberan is working under tough conditions in West Yorkshire, with the club cutting the wage bill over the summer but also recouping significant transfer fees for the likes of Karlan Grant, Steve Mounie and Terence Kongolo.

That’s all going towards repaying former owner Dean Hoyle over the next few years so it’s unclear as to how much Corberan will be given to strengthen Huddersfield next month, who currently sit in 12th place.

Let’s look at two changes that could very well happen at the John Smith’s Stadium next month as they look to push on into the play off places.

A fresh signing on the wing

With one of Huddersfield’s stars of this season Josh Koroma ruled out for three months with a hamstring tear, it’s vital that the Terriers secure themselves a fresh winger to come into the team.

A deal for Newcastle wide man Rolando Aarons collapsed on deadline day in October, and chairman Phil Hodgkinson confirmed in the aftermath that he’s their main target in the January window.

Whether that is still the case remains to be seen, but the fact of the matter is Huddersfield are now lacking out wide and they’re desperate for one, or maybe two wingers to come in and help them.

Competition for Fraizer Campbell

Huddersfield didn’t replace Karlan Grant in the last window, as he departed very late on for West Brom in a £15 million deal.

With Steve Mounie also leaving, it left just Campbell up-front with only wingers to accompany him, with Corberan seeing Koroma as a wide player as well.

So as well as another man on the flank, a new striker is of paramount importance, and Aston Villa hitman Keinan Davis has been linked over the weekend, along with other Championship clubs.