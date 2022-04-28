2 changes we could see at Derby County this summer

Derby County will be preparing for life in League One in the coming months after suffering relegation from the Championship.

The Rams will be hoping that a proposed takeover deal involving Chris Kirchner will be completed by the time that the transfer window opens.

Currently under an embargo imposed on them by the EFL, Derby will not be able to make any moves for players until they exit administration.

In what is likely to be an incredibly busy period at Pride Park, it will be intriguing to see what the club’s squad will look like when the 2022/23 campaign begins.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two changes that we could see at the club this summer…

A change in management?

When you consider that Wayne Rooney has done a fantastic job at Derby in incredibly difficult circumstances, it is hardly a surprise that he has recently been linked with a move to a Premier League outfit.

According to The Sun, Rooney is currently top of the list of candidates to become Burnley’s new boss.

This report has suggested that the Derby manager will be tempted to take up the vacancy at Turf Moor even if the Clarets are relegated to the Championship.

Although Rooney recently admitted that he is committed to lead the Rams into a new dawn, the club may need to draft up a list of replacements for him if he ends up moving on to pastures new this summer.

Academy graduates to leave?

Derby’s relegation to League One may result in some of their best academy graduates leaving the club this summer.

Jason Knight and Max Bird’s deals at Pride Park are set to run until 2023 and 2024 and thus the Rams could secure reasonable fees for both players this summer.

Knight was linked with a move to Leeds United and Burnley earlier this year but a switch didn’t materialise amid speculation that Derby were holding out for a bid believed to be in the region of £8m.

As for Bird, he has illustrated this season that he is capable of competing at Championship level as he has averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.71 in the 40 appearances that he has made at this level.