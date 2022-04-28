2 changes we could see at Coventry City this summer

Enjoying a second season in succession in the Championship, Coventry City look set to finish inside the top half of the second-tier standings.

During the start of the campaign, it looked like it could have been much more than that, with the Sky Blues challenging inside the top-six positions until the end of November.

Continuing to flirt with the play-off positions during the latter stages of the campaign, it is not yet mathematically impossible for the Sky Blues to finish inside the top-six, but the chances are as slim as they could possibly be.

All in all, it has been yet another season of progression, with expectation levels likely to rise once again for the 2022/23 Championship season.

Here, we take a look at two Coventry changes we could see ahead of the new campaign as we approach summer…

A new left-sided centre-back?

Jake Clarke-Salter, who is currently on loan from Chelsea, is expected to depart the Premier League outfit for good this summer, as per a report from Goal.

Whilst this appears to be good news for the Sky Blues, Coventry will face competition from several other Championship clubs for his services.

The report also states that Belgian clubs Genk and Standard Liege are also monitoring his current situation.

A left-footed centre-back, who possesses lots of quality have been typically hard to find within the last couple of years, so they will be eager to strike a deal with the 24-year-old.

The left wing-back position

Similar to Clarke-Salter, Ian Maatsen is on loan from Chelsea, however, the big difference in the wing-back’s case is that he is contracted with the Premier League giants until 2024.

It will be interesting to see if the Sky Blues look to agree another temporary move for the exciting wing-back, or if they look elsewhere.

Prior to Maatsen’s arrival, the Championship outfit had Sam McCallum on loan, suggesting a temporary move could be deemed ideal once more.