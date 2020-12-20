2 changes we could see at Coventry City in January 2021

Coventry City have been dealt some harsh lessons on their return to the Sky Bet Championship, but there’s every reason to keep the faith.

The Sky Blues may end up being in a relegation battle this season, but that was always to be expected due to their budget compared to other clubs in the division.

Coventry sit 18th in the table so far after 20 games, which is definitely respectable considering they’ve gone into the new season with mostly the same squad as they gained promotion with.

A recent eight-game unbeaten run has seen Mark Robins’ men climb away from the relegation zone, and even though defeat to Sheffield Wednesday was a slight slip-up this weekend, the positives are there for all to see.

There’s always room for changes though so let’s look at two things that may change at Cov’s temporary home of St. Andrews next month.

A new goalkeeper

With Marko Marosi on the sidelines due to a gruesome facial injury, Ben Wilson has filled his shirt, with Lee Camp recently joining on a two-month deal as cover.

Marosi and Wilson don’t provide much experience at Championship level though and if Coventry want even more success, it may be wise to invest in a new shot-stopper who has the viable experience but is slightly younger than 36-year-old Camp.

Aside from that though, Cov seem to be stocked well all over the field. They could perhaps do with some more cover in defence, but there will be no real pressing concerns incoming-wise in January.

A new manager

Robins isn’t going to get sacked anytime soon because of the good job he’s doing, but could he perhaps get poached?

Championship clubs generally get twitchy around this time of the season as evidenced by Watford, as they sacked Vladimir Ivic this weekend after just four months in charge.

If some other clubs follow suit, with the likes of QPR and Birmingham currently struggling, Robins might be one of the names that is of interest to clubs that have a bit more finance behind them than Coventry.