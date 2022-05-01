2 changes we could see at Bolton Wanderers this summer

League One side Bolton Wanderers will be fully focused on the summer now following the conclusion of what has been a reasonably mixed first season back in the third tier of English football.

However, the fact they have secured their status in the division and a top-half finish is definitely a positive platform to build on for next season as they continue to build towards the top two tiers.

And they even managed to end this campaign on a high, scoring two late goals yesterday afternoon as they recorded a 4-2 victory over Fleetwood, not the most impressive result considering the gap between the two sides but one that will provide a confidence booster going into the 2022/23 campaign.

The Trotters will want to continue evolving though as they continue their adaptation to a higher league and after managing to finish in ninth spot, they may be setting their sights even higher with promotion to the Championship perhaps not as far away as it seems.

With this in mind, they may want to make quite a few changes during the summer transfer window, though one or two sales may be required if they want to make the changes needed to push them to the next level.

And ahead of these upcoming months, we have selected two changes we could see at the University of Bolton Stadium before the next transfer window closes.

A new talisman comes to the fore

Dapo Afolayan has been nothing short of magnificent for Bolton this term, proving to be a shrewd permanent addition for Evatt with the wide men registering 12 goals and seven assists in 44 league appearances this term.

The ex-West Ham United man has undoubtedly played a big part in guiding his side to a top-half finish and with that, it’s no surprise to see the likes of Cardiff City and Fulham interested in his signature.

Considering Cardiff’s financial situation, it would be hugely surprising to see the Bluebirds launch a formal bid for his services but the Cottagers will certainly have the funds to fork out the amount needed to lure him to Craven Cottage following their promotion back to the Premier League.

Bolton have him tied down to a deal until 2024 so they will have a lot of power at the negotiating table this summer – but with two years to go on his contract at that point – that may be the best time to cash in on him to generate the funds needed to level up their entire squad.

This is why selling him may not be the worst idea this summer, though he could help to push the club on to greater things with his ability to operate in multiple positions.

If he is sold, another man will have to step up in his place to be their main talisman and considering how well Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has done at times this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Icelander become the main man in Greater Manchester next season.

A new captain?

Another player that may be on his way out this summer is skipper Ricardo Santos, who has attracted Championship interest with his commanding performances in the backline.

Player power may decide whether he goes or not this summer but as captain, you would think the centre-back would be committed to the cause, though a tempting offer may be a game-changer.

His departure would mean a new skipper needs to be chosen – and Gethin Jones may be the man to step in after being appointed vice-captain just a few months ago.

Perhaps that’s thinking way too far ahead though with Santos’ deal not expiring until 2023 and boss Evatt seeming quite relaxed about this issue.

This summer may be their final real chance to generate some revenue for him though, so if they don’t get him tied down, he may be sold to balance the books and strengthen in multiple areas.