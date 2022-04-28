2 changes we could see at Birmingham City this summer

Birmingham City will have their work cut out for them this summer.

The club is set to finish well off the pace of the promotion hunt in the Championship, and in fact the Blues are much closer to the relegation fight.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently 20th in the table with only two games left to play this season.

That means it could be a big summer of change as the St Andrew’s club looks to improve their standing in the second tier.

Here, we take a look at two changes we could see at Birmingham this summer…

Kane Wilson’s arrival

The Forest Green Rovers wing-back has been linked with a move to the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The 22-year old has performed well for the League Two side as they secured promotion to League One.

Quiz: Which club did Birmingham City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 1. Kevin Francis Southend Stockport Grimsby Town Halifax Town

This would be a great signing for the club, with the defender looking ready to make the step up the English football pyramid.

A move to Birmingham would be a natural next step, skipping the third division altogether, to continue developing his game.

This would also be a great get for the Blues who need the boost to their shoddy defence.

Lee Bowyer’s departure

There has been recent speculation surrounding the former Premier League midfielder’s future as the manager of the club.

Bowyer has been with the club for the last 12 months having replaced Aitor Karanka near the end of last season.

But the 45-year old has been unable to make the impact that was expected of him and the latest humiliation came in a 6-1 defeat to Blackpool.

That result could prove to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, with Bowyer’s future at St Andrew’s now very much up in the air.

A decision will need to be made soon so that the club can fully prepare the squad for next season.