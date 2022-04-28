2 changes we could see at Barnsley this summer

Barnsley will have to prepare for life back in League One next season, with the Tykes struggling to get going this campaign and ultimately ending up relegated from the Championship.

They started the season slowly and slumped into the drop zone before the appointment of Poya Asbaghi and some signings such as Amine Bassi in the winter window helped them recapture some form.

TheTykes began to pick up some more points and even climbed from the bottom of the division – but they couldn’t quite escape the drop and with Reading sealing their safety, it has sent Barnsley back down to the third tier.

With Asbaghi now gone too, there will be plenty of change over the summer – and here are two of those alterations that we could see.

A new manager

The obvious choice here but it’s one of the first decisions that will need to be made. Barnsley can only start to rebuild and regroup in League One once they know the overall direction they are headed in.

Right now, they have no idea on a style of play, formation or leader going forward because they are being led by a temporary manager. Somebody needs to come in, perhaps someone with third or second tier experience, and guide them back in the right direction.

Valerien Ismael revolutionised the club during his one season there an that work now appears to be undone, with the side going from play-off contenders to League One again.

They’ll need to really reassess their options and consider carefully who to appoint next – because the next move could either see them spending plenty of time in the third tier or bouncing straight back up to the Championship.

A new forward

One of the main areas of need might be in their attack. Amine Bassi has been excellent during his loan spell with Barnsley and has seven goal contributions in 14 league games – a rate of a goal or assist every other game. Add in the fact that Cauley Woodrow could be off this summer – there’s been interest in him in the past – and it would perhaps leave the Tykes needing another creative outlet.

If you take both of those players out of the club, only Carlton Morris in their forward line managed above five goals in the league.

They need to be able to keep creating chances and keep finishing them off – and Bassi leaving, as their man with the highest assists at the club this year, would be a huge hole to fill.

Barnsley then might need to look to their forward line first for some changes, to ensure they keep producing at the top end of the field.