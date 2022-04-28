2 changes we could see at AFC Bournemouth this summer

Bournemouth have had a successful season under the management of Scott Parker and as it stands, they currently sit second in the league.

They have to make sure they finish the season strongly as their automatic promotion is not yet confirmed due to Nottingham Forest sitting only three points behind them.

However, of their three remaining games one is against Forest meaning it will be a big sign as to who gets the automatic promotion spot.

Here, we take a look at two changes we could see at AFC Bournemouth this summer.

Change in personnel

Bournemouth have had a strong season and therefore they won’t have players queueing up to leave.

However, their impressive form has led certain players to stand out and attract interest from other clubs.

Lloyd Kelly has been linked with a move to Newcastle United where he would link up with former Cherries manager Eddie Howe.

Whether or not this transfer happens could depend on which league Bournemouth find themselves in next season although given the money that the Magpies have now, it seems unlikely that Kelly wouldn’t make the move if the Premier League club still want him.

However, as captain of Bournemouth this would definitely leave a hole in the team and backline of the south coast club.

Dominic Solanke is another player who was linked with a move to Newcastle back in January although the club decided to go for Chris Wood instead.

That being said, it’s not known whether Eddie Howe will re-ignite his interest in his former player but as the Cherries top goalscorer with 29 goals this season, this would be a big loss for Parker’s side.

A less attacking formation

Scott Parker has competed in the Premier League before when he managed Fulham and whilst they were a side credited for the way they attacked, they were too exposed at the back and ultimately went down because of it.

Parker has set his side up in a largely similar way this season with a defensive back four and then usually a 2-3-1 in front of them although this can leave his side fairly exposed when tracking back.

We have seen this before in games such as his side’s most recent, a 3-3 draw against Swansea and it must be considered that against the top teams, Bournemouth will have to make themselves more secure defensively to grind results out even if its not the kind of football his side would usually play.

Therefore, next season we may see a more adaptable Bournemouth formation but one that increases the emphasis on defensive duties.