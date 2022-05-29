Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

2 changes, Thomas starts: Huddersfield Town’s confirmed play-off final XI for Nottingham Forest clash

Published

10 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has been boosted by Sorba Thomas’ return to the starting line-up for this afternoon’s play-off final with Nottingham Forest. 

Thomas hasn’t started a game for Town since Easter Monday’s win over Middlesbrough due to a knee injury, although he was able to feature from the bench in both play-off semi-final legs with Luton Town.

The winger starts today at Wembley, though, and is one of two changes Corberan has made.

Thomas replaces Duane Holmes, whilst Naby Sarr comes into the starting line-up in the place of Jon Russell – both of those withdrawn players are on the bench.

Sarr will be expected to form a three-man defensive unit with Levi Colwill and Tom Lees, allowing Jonathan Hogg to push up into the midfield with Lewis O’Brien.

Thomas, then, forms a front three with Danel Sinani and Danny Ward, who is also fit enough to start after limping out of the semi-final second leg with Luton.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Lees, Sarr, Colwill; Pipa, Hogg, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Thomas.

Subs: Blackman; Pearson, Anjorin, Rhodes, Holmes, Turton, Russell.

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

