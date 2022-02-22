2 changes: The Preston North End starting 11 as they take on Nottingham Forest

Ryan Lowe experienced his first loss at Deepdale as Preston North End manager this past weekend thanks to Reading’s 3-2 victory against the Lilywhites.

Since arriving at North End in December, Lowe had picked up wins and draws on home soil but found his side 3-0 down early in the second half against the Royals on Saturday.

Goals from Daniel Johnson and Cameron Archer weren’t enough to grab PNE a point and they have an even stiffer test on paper in the form of Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side are well-rested following the postponement of their match with AFC Bournemouth at the weekend and Lowe will have had a tough time figuring out how to combat all of their threats.

Lowe made all his substitutions against Reading by the 53rd minute and even changed formations to a back four for the first time in his tenure and two of those that came on in Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans are in from the very start.

📋 TEAM NEWS: Your #pnefc side to face @NFFC this afternoon…👇 Two changes from the weekend with Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans replacing Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis in the starting Xl. 👊#COYW pic.twitter.com/JBzVPO2mgZ — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 22, 2022

They replace Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis, with the changes suggesting that Andrew Hughes will move out to the left-wing-back position.

There is no place for Ali McCann in the midfield though despite PNE fans clamouring for his inclusion in the starting 11, with Lowe choosing to stick with the trifecta of Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson.